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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz take opposite approach to Taylor Swift's wedding

The One Direction alum and 'The Batman' star are planning a very different celebrity wedding

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz take opposite approach to Taylor Swifts wedding
Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz take opposite approach to Taylor Swift's wedding

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have reportedly embraced a relaxed, bohemian-style wedding that stands in sharp contrast to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's lavish celebration, with new details highlighting the couple's unconventional approach to their big day.

As per Closer Magazine, the source shared that the One Direction alum and The Batman star are planning a very different celebrity wedding.

Despite sparking engagement rumours with a reported 10-carat engagement ring, the couple are said to be opting for a laid-back, "hippy" ceremony far removed from Taylor Swift's lavish celebration.

The insider shared, “Harry and Zoe are so in sync when it comes to this stuff, they both genuinely believe in it. They’re fascinated by all the alternative stuff, like crystals and energy healing, moon rituals and sound baths.”

They mentioned, “A lot of people roll their eyes, but they absolutely love it.”

The source continued, “Meditating together is something they’ve been doing since they met, and now it’s a twice-a-day ritual. Harry's been doing it for years and is super-devoted, to the point where he says he feels off if he misses even one day.”


They noted, “Zoe is into it too, but Harry's helped her take her practice to another level. They laugh that it's the best aphrodisiac going because after meditating together, they always feel so close.”

“It's no surprise their hippy side is spilling over into the wedding plans because this is who they genuinely are,” the source stated.

The insider claimed the couple want the ceremony to feel authentic and positive, with spiritual touches such as crystals, intention-setting and meditation, adding that they are embracing a wedding that reflects their unique personalities.

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles relationship

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles have made headlines with their budding romance.

Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz take opposite approach to Taylor Swifts wedding

They ignited the romance rumours after first being spotted together in August 2025, the two became serious and reportedly got engaged in spring 2026 after just eight months of dating.

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