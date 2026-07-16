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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 22 minutes ago
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Britney Spears pregnant with third baby? Cryptic post raises eyebrows

The ‘Toxic’ singer hints at her third pregnancy with mysterious post as she teases to ‘introduce someone this year’

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 22 minutes ago
Britney Spears pregnant with third baby? Cryptic post raises eyebrows
Britney Spears pregnant with third baby? Cryptic post raises eyebrows

Baby joy on the way for Britney Spears?

The Princess of Pop took to her official Instagram handle on Wednesday night, July 15, to share an eyebrow raising post, hinting that she may be pregnant with her third baby.

Spears – who has two sons, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline – posted a carousel of photos that opened with a snap of baby clothes and a small kids’ bag.

Accompanying the snaps was a cryptic caption in which the iconic songstress teased that she will introduce someone “unbelievably beautiful” to fans this year.


“If you’re lucky I have someone unbelievably beautiful I want to introduce you to… hopefully this year and if not the most beautiful things will never be seen!!!!! Come what may…” she wrote.

The Toxic hitmaker continued, “oh so near but the feet I feel lived too much in fear so the soil of ground that silence suspends is where I’m found yet there begin!!!! It’s in the silence!!!!!!”

In the carousel, Britney Spears also posted a throwback photo with her son, an art piece featuring a woman looking at a child sleeping in a giant seashell, a clip of her doing a backflip, and a handholding snap and one of her youngest son.

Britney Spears expresses hope to welcome another baby


Britney Spears’ latest update comes within a month after she expressed her desire to welcome “another baby” in the 2026 Father’s Day post on June 21.

“it’s an emotional day for me… guitars remind me of baby aliens… such gentle strings… music is said to be the speech of angels… I bought this one in Mexico. in hopes one day I can have another baby,” she captioned.

Notably, Britney Spears has been vocal about her hopes for a bigger family for years.

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