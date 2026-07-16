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Julia Garner, Mark Foster part ways after 6 years of marriage, fans react

The ‘Weapons’ actress ends her marriage to musician Mark Foster after more than six years of staying together

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
Julia Garner, Mark Foster part ways after 6 years of marriage, fans react
Julia Garner, Mark Foster part ways after 6 years of marriage, fans react

Julia Garner and Mark Foster have separated their ways.

On Thursday, July 16, PEOPLE reported that the Weapons actress and her musician husband have called it quits on their marriage after staying together for more than six years.

However, both of them are yet to confirm the update.

Fans’ reactions

Commenting on Julia Garner and Mark Foster’s split news on Instagram, a fan wrote, “7 years is a long time, that’s sad!!!”


Another stated, “He realized her acting career not getting to the next level like Jennifer Lawrence or Margot Robbie etc and now only doing fashion shoots and Madonna music video etc so he can’t use her to promote his music, off to the next future it girl in Hollywood.”

“I don't believe in love again,” added a third.

About Julia Garner and Mark Foster relationship

Despite being well-known in Hollywood and the music industry, Julia Garner and Mark Foster kept much of their relationship out of spotlight.

Their romance first blossomed with an unexpected meeting at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival, where they instantly connected after discovering a surprising family link: Garner’s grandmother lived near the Ohio town where Foster’s father resided.

Julia Garner and Mark Foster
Julia Garner and Mark Foster

For several years, the duo remained in a platonic relationship and years later, reconnected through Instagram.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Inventing Anna star revealed that she noticed Foster liking her posts, prompting her to follow him back before they began texting each other.

Soon, their online conversations turned into a romance, and after dating for 10 months, the Foster the People frontman proposed Garner during a romantic road trip through Montana in 2019.


Opening up about the romantic proposal, Julia Garner told Vogue, “He read me a poem he had written to me, and when he finished, he dropped to a knee and asked me to marry him.”

Later that year, the couple tied the knot in an intimate New York City courthouse ceremony at City Hall.

During their first dance, Mark Foster surprised his actress wife with a special original song titled Lovers in a Stream, making the ceremony truly unforgettable.

Julia Garner and Mark Foster wedding
Julia Garner and Mark Foster wedding

“It was a surprise. Mark wrote, produced, and sang it. It was very surreal, and the most beautiful present I’ve ever received. It felt like I was floating up in the air — it was the most magical moment I’ve ever had,” the 32-year-old actress told the magazine.

They later celebrated their union with close friends and family at a private reception.

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