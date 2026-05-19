King Charles shares heartwarming exchange with David Beckham at 2026 Chelsea Flower Show 

King Charles has credited Sir David Beckham for "bringing life to the Garden" at the 2026 Chelsea Flower Show.
His Majesty kicked off the week by attending the year's delightful royal event alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London.
The event, also dubbed the world's greatest flower show, will officially open on Tuesday, May 19, and will conclude on May 23, 2026.
Notably, during a prestigious event, the 77-year-old British monarch and his life partner were joined by the organizers of the Curious Garden, including Sir David Beckham, Frances Tophill and the English gardener and author, Alan Titchmarsh.
Shortly after attending the royal event, the King praised his foundation, The King's Foundation, team for making the garden a place of celebration.
"Unveiling @The_RHS and The @KingsFoundation Curious Garden at #RHSChelsea! At the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this evening, the King and Queen joined the team who brought the garden to life," King Charles III's office stated.
They also praised the English footballer for his efforts to make the royal event possible, "including Sir @DavidBeckham, @FrancesTophill and @AlanTitchmarshCBE."
For those unaware, the Curious Garden celebrates the vital impact plants have on people, places and planet, encouraging everyone to get curious about nature and gardening.
The Royal Chelsea Flower Show sees senior working royals honoured with a unique flower installation.
This year, His Majesty himself is set to receive the honour with an English shrub, which is a fuchsia and white striped flower, which took 12 years to create, The King’s Rose.