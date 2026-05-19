News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mark 8th wedding anniversary with surprise nod to King Charles

Meghan Markle celebrates 8th wedding anniversary with her husband Prince Harry in sweet tribute

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mark 8th wedding anniversary with surprise nod to King Charles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mark 8th wedding anniversary with surprise nod to King Charles 

Meghan Markle is celebrating eight years of togetherness with her husband, Prince Harry.

The estranged senior Royal Family member, who is currently in Geneva, Switzerland, has shared a surprise tribute for her life partner.

On Tuesday, May 19, the Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram account to share throwback wedding photos from her lavish royal wedding, which took place nearly eight years ago.

"Eight years ago today," the mom of two added.

Meghan melted fans' hearts after she posted a carousel of photos, with a surprise nod to his estranged father-in-law, with whom she has not been on speaking terms since she moved out of the United Kingdom in 2020.

In one monochromatic photo from her special day, the 44-year-old former actress shared a snap apparently captured a few moments after she said "I do" and was heading towards the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to her royal fans.

The image also featured His Majesty, who is seen in front of the bride, leaving fans in awe.

It is important to note that on her wedding day, Meghan Markle walked down the aisle with her father-in-law, King Charles III. 

At the time, the Duchess of Sussex's father, Thomas Markle, was unable to attend the wedding after undergoing heart surgery.     

King Charles holds key meeting after Meghan Markle made Geneva trip
King Charles holds key meeting after Meghan Markle made Geneva trip
King Charles shares heartwarming exchange with David Beckham at 2026 Chelsea Flower Show
King Charles shares heartwarming exchange with David Beckham at 2026 Chelsea Flower Show
Here's why Prince Harry didn't join Meghan Markle for Switzerland trip
Here's why Prince Harry didn't join Meghan Markle for Switzerland trip
Royal Family website issues important press release after Meghan's emotional appeal
Royal Family website issues important press release after Meghan's emotional appeal
Zara Tindall husband Mike gives shocking family update just days before Royal event
Zara Tindall husband Mike gives shocking family update just days before Royal event
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie receive royal invitation after Andrew snub
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie receive royal invitation after Andrew snub
Prince William makes big move for Duchy of Cornwall amid King Charles dispute reports
Prince William makes big move for Duchy of Cornwall amid King Charles dispute reports
Duchess Sophie overseas trip sparks attention after Meghan Markle Geneva visit
Duchess Sophie overseas trip sparks attention after Meghan Markle Geneva visit
Meghan Markle calls for child online safety at 2026 World Health Assembly in Geneva
Meghan Markle calls for child online safety at 2026 World Health Assembly in Geneva
Princess Mette-Marit steps out with nasal cannula to mark National Day, sparks scrutiny
Princess Mette-Marit steps out with nasal cannula to mark National Day, sparks scrutiny
Princess Anne gears up for major overseas tour days before Peter Phillips wedding
Princess Anne gears up for major overseas tour days before Peter Phillips wedding
Andrew and Royal Family caught in tension over security arrangements
Andrew and Royal Family caught in tension over security arrangements

Popular News

Elon Musk loses $150B OpenAI lawsuit: Jury dismissed case over key legal deadline

Elon Musk loses $150B OpenAI lawsuit: Jury dismissed case over key legal deadline
15 minutes ago
Brock Lesnar suffers embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during shocking WWE RAW return

Brock Lesnar suffers embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during shocking WWE RAW return
49 minutes ago
Salman Khan makes urgent plea amid concern over viral 'lonely' statement

Salman Khan makes urgent plea amid concern over viral 'lonely' statement

2 hours ago