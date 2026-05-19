Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mark 8th wedding anniversary with surprise nod to King Charles 

Meghan Markle is celebrating eight years of togetherness with her husband, Prince Harry.
The estranged senior Royal Family member, who is currently in Geneva, Switzerland, has shared a surprise tribute for her life partner.
On Tuesday, May 19, the Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram account to share throwback wedding photos from her lavish royal wedding, which took place nearly eight years ago.
"Eight years ago today," the mom of two added.
Meghan melted fans' hearts after she posted a carousel of photos, with a surprise nod to his estranged father-in-law, with whom she has not been on speaking terms since she moved out of the United Kingdom in 2020.
In one monochromatic photo from her special day, the 44-year-old former actress shared a snap apparently captured a few moments after she said "I do" and was heading towards the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to her royal fans.
The image also featured His Majesty, who is seen in front of the bride, leaving fans in awe.
It is important to note that on her wedding day, Meghan Markle walked down the aisle with her father-in-law, King Charles III.
At the time, the Duchess of Sussex's father, Thomas Markle, was unable to attend the wedding after undergoing heart surgery.