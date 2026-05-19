King Charles holds key meeting after Meghan Markle made Geneva trip

King Charles reportedly held a key royal meeting after Meghan Markle made headlines with her latest trip to Geneva, where she delivered a speech on online child safety.
On Monday, the British Monarch welcomed Irish President Catherine Connolly to Buckingham, marking a significant moment in her inaugural official visit to England.
King Charles and Connolly shared warm smiles and handshakes during their palace meeting, which she later described as “wonderful.”
She also revealed she invited the King to visit Ireland, one in which he "graciously accepted".
This would mark just the second such visit by a British monarch to Ireland since its independence.
The three-day trip marks President Catherine Connolly’s first visit to England since her inauguration and includes engagements in London and Leeds.
It is also her third overseas trip since taking office.
Notably, this key meeting took place after King Charles estranged daughter-in-law Meghan Markle attended the inauguration ceremony for The Lost Screen Memorial on Geneva's Place des Nations, ahead of the opening of the 79th World Health Assembly.
She was joined by World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, global health leaders, ministers and other families affected by online harm.