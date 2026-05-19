News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer quietly marries Cat Jarman in Arizona

Charles Earl Spencer and Cat Jarman were in a brief relationship since 2021

Princess Dianas brother Earl Spencer quietly marries Cat Jarman in Arizona
Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer quietly marries Cat Jarman in Arizona  

Deceased Princess Diana's twin brother, Charles Earl Spencer, secretly tied the knot with Cat Jarman in an intimate wedding ceremony. 

Prince Harry and Prince William's beloved uncle married for the fourth time to his longtime partner on Friday, May 15.

The marriage was announced on the same day the Duke of Sussex celebrated his 8th wedding anniversary with his life partner, Meghan Markle.

Notably, the intimate wedding took place at the landmark Cathedral Rock in Sedona, a spot known for its geological beauty.

For the big day, the bride opted for a simple but flowing chiffon gown while the Earl coordinated his look with his bride, pairing a black suit with a blue shirt.

The newlywed couple shared their first statement after marriage, they said, "We both feel so incredibly lucky to have progressed from being colleagues, to friendship, to deep love and connection." 

"Each stage of our relationship has been underpinned by laughter, and we share a passion for life," Earl and Cat told People

For those unaware, Earl, 61 and his archaeologist and podcaster, first met in 2021 when she reviewed a copy of his book River Kings.  

Their relationship came under the spotlight when the twin brother of the late Princess of Wales confirmed his divorce from his third wife, Lady Karen Spencer, in 2024. 

Princess Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton turns heads at surprise sporting outing
Princess Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton turns heads at surprise sporting outing
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mark 8th wedding anniversary with surprise nod to King Charles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mark 8th wedding anniversary with surprise nod to King Charles
King Charles holds key meeting after Meghan Markle made Geneva trip
King Charles holds key meeting after Meghan Markle made Geneva trip
King Charles shares heartwarming exchange with David Beckham at 2026 Chelsea Flower Show
King Charles shares heartwarming exchange with David Beckham at 2026 Chelsea Flower Show
Here's why Prince Harry didn't join Meghan Markle for Switzerland trip
Here's why Prince Harry didn't join Meghan Markle for Switzerland trip
Royal Family website issues important press release after Meghan's emotional appeal
Royal Family website issues important press release after Meghan's emotional appeal
Zara Tindall husband Mike gives shocking family update just days before Royal event
Zara Tindall husband Mike gives shocking family update just days before Royal event
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie receive royal invitation after Andrew snub
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie receive royal invitation after Andrew snub
Prince William makes big move for Duchy of Cornwall amid King Charles dispute reports
Prince William makes big move for Duchy of Cornwall amid King Charles dispute reports
Duchess Sophie overseas trip sparks attention after Meghan Markle Geneva visit
Duchess Sophie overseas trip sparks attention after Meghan Markle Geneva visit
Meghan Markle calls for child online safety at 2026 World Health Assembly in Geneva
Meghan Markle calls for child online safety at 2026 World Health Assembly in Geneva
Princess Mette-Marit steps out with nasal cannula to mark National Day, sparks scrutiny
Princess Mette-Marit steps out with nasal cannula to mark National Day, sparks scrutiny

Popular News

Shakira uses Rihanna's words to hit back at officials after major win in tax case

Shakira uses Rihanna's words to hit back at officials after major win in tax case
8 minutes ago
Amy Schumer discusses adverse effects of ‘Botched Colonoscopy’

Amy Schumer discusses adverse effects of ‘Botched Colonoscopy’
one minute ago
Sony PlayStation Plus price hike: Check out new prices

Sony PlayStation Plus price hike: Check out new prices

2 hours ago