Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer quietly marries Cat Jarman in Arizona  

Deceased Princess Diana's twin brother, Charles Earl Spencer, secretly tied the knot with Cat Jarman in an intimate wedding ceremony.
Prince Harry and Prince William's beloved uncle married for the fourth time to his longtime partner on Friday, May 15.
The marriage was announced on the same day the Duke of Sussex celebrated his 8th wedding anniversary with his life partner, Meghan Markle.
Notably, the intimate wedding took place at the landmark Cathedral Rock in Sedona, a spot known for its geological beauty.
For the big day, the bride opted for a simple but flowing chiffon gown while the Earl coordinated his look with his bride, pairing a black suit with a blue shirt.
The newlywed couple shared their first statement after marriage, they said, "We both feel so incredibly lucky to have progressed from being colleagues, to friendship, to deep love and connection."
"Each stage of our relationship has been underpinned by laughter, and we share a passion for life," Earl and Cat told People.
For those unaware, Earl, 61 and his archaeologist and podcaster, first met in 2021 when she reviewed a copy of his book River Kings.
Their relationship came under the spotlight when the twin brother of the late Princess of Wales confirmed his divorce from his third wife, Lady Karen Spencer, in 2024.