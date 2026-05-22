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Bad Bunny reflects on ‘beautiful experience’ amid ex Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi dating buzz

Bad Bunny's ex-girlfriend 'The Kardashians' star sparked the dating rumours with 'Wuthering Heights' star

Bad Bunny reflects on ‘beautiful experience’ amid ex Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi dating buzz
Bad Bunny reflects on ‘beautiful experience’ amid ex Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi dating buzz

Bad Bunny shared a reflective message about a “beautiful experience” amid swirling romance speculation surrounding his ex Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, May 21, the King of Latin Trap garnered attention as he dropped a cryptic post an emotional thank-you message to celebrate the conclusion of his historic Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour stops in Sydney, Australia.

He began the note, "I consider myself a dreamer, one of those who has no limits just like my imagination, and the simple fact of visiting Australia is something that NEVER crossed my mind. WOW! What a beautiful experience.”

Bunny added, “A beautiful place with a special energy; being there with my loved ones was something that I will keep in my heart forever.”

The MONACO singer expressed, “And the shows? Wow! The way you sang and gave your love made every hour of the flight to you worth it haha Australian girls, Australian guys, Latinos and Latinas, people from all over who were there, THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!”

He capped off the message, “THANK YOUSYDNEYI hope to return someday.”

Bad Bunny reflects on ‘beautiful experience’ amid ex Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi dating buzz

Notably, this heartfelt message from Bad Bunny came shortly after his ex-girlfriend The Kardashians star sparked the dating rumours with the Wuthering Heights star.

Recently, Elordi and Jenner’s romantic getaway to Hawaii has brought them even closer.

To note, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner officially ended their relationship after a series of on-again, off-again periods.

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