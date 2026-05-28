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Suki Waterhouse joins celeb guest list for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding

Suki Waterhouse said she is set to attend The Life Of A Showgirl singer’s wedding to Travis Kelce

Suki Waterhouse joins celeb guest list for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding
Suki Waterhouse joins celeb guest list for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding

Suki Waterhouse has confirmed she will attend Taylor Swift’s wedding and joked that she hopes to get some “inspiration” for her own big day.

Speaking to Variety, the 34-year-old star said she is set to attend The Life Of A Showgirl singer’s wedding to Travis Kelce and may draw ideas for her own wedding plans with Robert Pattinson.

"Nothing scarier than the actual planning part, right?" Waterhouse said of her wedding.

She went on to say, "I'm gonna go to Taylor's wedding, and maybe I'll get some inspiration It will be amazing."

Suki Waterhouse joins celeb guest list for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding

Waterhouse was an opening act for Taylor Swift during one of the singer’s 2024 London Eras Tour concerts.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Waterhouse praised Swift for giving other artists "these insane opportunities" that change their lives.

"Knowing her as a friend, she's actually been through so much," said Waterhouse.

She mentioned, "And I think the thing I always see in her is how she pulls herself through every time, and how everything that's ever happened to her becomes another piece of art that becomes part of the legacy. That's so inspiring — that's the artist that you want to be."

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have been linked since 2018 and reportedly got engaged in December 2023, with marriage said to be important to them.

The couple also share a 2-year-old daughter whose name has not been publicly revealed.

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