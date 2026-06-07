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Charli XCX drops special message for ‘Brat’ haters as new album release inches closer

Charli XCX’s seventh album 'Music, Fashion, Film' set to release in July 2026

Charli XCX drops special message for ‘Brat’ haters as new album release inches closer
Charli XCX drops special message for ‘Brat’ haters as new album release inches closer

Charli XCX has a message for the haters of her Brat song ahead of the release of her upcoming album, Music, Fashion, Film.

According to the 33-year-old singer, she is celebrating the second anniversary of her Brat song.

XCX, whose full name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, took to Instagram on Sunday, June 7, and shared the exciting news with her 9.1 million followers.

Charli XCX drops special message for ‘Brat’ haters as new album release inches closer

Her story text read, “Happy 2nd birthday to Brat! Fuck the haters, your influence is undeniable xx.”

In the end of the story, the 360 hitmaker wrote, “hehe love you,” along with a wink emoji.

Her message comes a week after the singer officially revealed the title of her seventh studio album and release date.

The surprise announcement also showcased the album’s unique cover featured a black-and-white photo of John Cale, Marc Jacobs and Martin Scorsese to represent each aspect of the title respectively.


In her social media post on Monday, June 1, the Official songstress also shared, “11 songs, 30 minutes, 5 seconds. available to pre order now, love you xx.”

It’s worth mentioning here that Charli XCX has already released two singles from her forthcoming album, i.e. Rock Music and SS26.

Her Music, Fashion, Film is set to be released on July 24, 2026.

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