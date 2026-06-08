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Christian Eriksen health update: Denmark star ‘doing well’ after on-pitch collapse

Christian Eriksen is recovering in hospital and in ‘good spirits’ following his on-pitch collapse

Christian Eriksen health update: Denmark star ‘doing well’ after on-pitch collapse
Christian Eriksen health update: Denmark star ‘doing well’ after on-pitch collapse

Danish football star Christian Eriksen is recovering well after collapsing during an international friendly match against Ukraine in Odense this past Sunday.

The 34-year-old midfielder, who currently plays for the German club Wolfsburg, fell to the ground in the 65th minute while clutching his chest causing the match to be abandoned.

Medical staff rushed onto the pitch to assist him and while he was briefly unconscious, he was able to walk off the field with help.

This incident occurred five years after he suffered a cardiac arrest at the 2021 European Championship, an event for which he was fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD).

Christian Eriksen is recovering in hospital and in ‘good spirits’ following his on-pitch collapse
Christian Eriksen is recovering in hospital and in ‘good spirits’ following his on-pitch collapse

Providing a positive update on Monday, Denmark’s team doctor, Dr. Morten Boesen, stated, “I spoke with Christian this morning and he is doing well. He is with his family and in good spirits.”

Regarding the medical response, Boesen noted, “As I see it, the pacemaker responded as it should” adding “He was briefly unconscious but regained consciousness very quickly.”

Boesen confirmed that Eriksen is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon, sharing that “Christian is doing well and he asked me to send his regards to all the players and tell them that he was OK.”

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