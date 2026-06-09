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Ariana Grande shares first emotional message after Ethan Slater split report: ‘Crying’

Ariana Grande breaks silence in heartfelt message amid Ethan Slater break up reports

Ariana Grande shares first emotional message after Ethan Slater split report: ‘Crying’
Ariana Grande shares first emotional message after Ethan Slater split report: ‘Crying’

Ariana Grande celebrates major career milestone amid reports of her break up with Ethan Slater.

As per TMZ's exclusive report on Monday, June 8, the We Can't Be Friends songstress has quietly parted ways with her boyfriend of three years.

Despite having troubles in her personal life, Ariana is nothing but grateful as her recently released track, Hate That I Made You Love Me, debuted on number 1 on Billboard Hot 100.

Sharing a poster of her new musical success, the 7 Rings hitmaker wrote, "crying..thank you from the bottom of my heart proper ty post coming in a moment but oh my goodness"

Ariana Grande shares first emotional message after Ethan Slater split report: ‘Crying’

Ariana also shared the official video of the song with a gratitude filled note for her fans.

"crying…….. thank you all from the bottom of my heart for my tenth number one ! ! ! i simply cannot believe those words," she wrote.

The Side to Side singer went on to express, "i feel like the most grateful human being alive everyday to be able to do what i love, to be able to share it with fans as loving as mine, and to do it with collaborators as spectacular and kind as @ilya_music and max. the fierce love and support that you all show is still and will always be unfathomable to me."

This post from Ariana - who reportedly broke up with Ethan "several months ago" came ahead of her highly anticipated show in Oakland.

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande got romantically involved on the set of their film Wicked, three years ago.

At the time, Ariana was legally married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez and Ethan was to his wife Lilly Jay.

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