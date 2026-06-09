News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Choi Soo-young, Jung Kyung-ho split after 14 years of dating, fans react

The ‘Hospital Playlist’ actor and the Girls’ Generation star had been romantically involved since 2012

Choi Soo-young, Jung Kyung-ho split after 14 years of dating, fans react
Choi Soo-young, Jung Kyung-ho split after 14 years of dating, fans react

In a heartbreaking update, Choi Soo-young and Jung Kyung-ho have called it quits on their relationship.

On Tuesday, June 9, Yonhap News Agency reported that the Hospital Playlist actor and the Girls’ Generation singer have broken up after dating for 14 years.

In a statement shared by Sooyoung’s agency, People Entertainment, noted, "It is true that the two have broken up. They have decided to remain good colleagues."

Meanwhile, Jung Kyung-ho’s representatives shared, "It is true that they have broken up with Choi Soo-young. As this is a private matter, it is difficult to confirm the specific timing. It appears that their busy schedules influenced the breakup.”

Speculation about their split sparked recently when the two unfollowed each other on social media.

Fans’ reactions:

Shortly after the new of Jung Kyung-ho and Choi Soo-young made headlines, fans began flooding social media with their shocked reactions.

On Instagram, a user stated, “I expected marriage news from them not a breakup. That was quite shocking to be honest.’

“EXCUSE ME?! WTH DID I JUST READ?!” another said.

A third expressed, “Sad news. Was rooting for them since Day 1.”

“I am not surprised, they dated too long. Either you marry after dating that long or you don’t,” a fourth added.

Jung Kyung-ho and Choi Soo-young relationship:

Choi Soo-young and Jung Kyung-ho began dating in September 2012 and confirmed their romance more than a year later in January 2014.

Nick Reiner demands trust fund access amid parents' murder charges
Nick Reiner demands trust fund access amid parents' murder charges
Kanye West drops sultry ‘Gemini Season’ music video starring Bianca Censori
Kanye West drops sultry ‘Gemini Season’ music video starring Bianca Censori
Jason Momoa exits video game adaptation 'Helldivers', Sony searches for new lead
Jason Momoa exits video game adaptation 'Helldivers', Sony searches for new lead
Ariana Grande shares first emotional message after Ethan Slater split report: ‘Crying’
Ariana Grande shares first emotional message after Ethan Slater split report: ‘Crying’
Katy Perry goes red carpet official with Justin Trudeau at Tribeca Festival 2026
Katy Perry goes red carpet official with Justin Trudeau at Tribeca Festival 2026
Keith Urban sparks concerns with spending habits after Nicole Kidman split
Keith Urban sparks concerns with spending habits after Nicole Kidman split
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton romance reaches new milestone: 'Now that's a HARD LAUNCH'
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton romance reaches new milestone: 'Now that's a HARD LAUNCH'
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater quietly call it quits after dating for three years
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater quietly call it quits after dating for three years
Eminem’s daughter Alaina Scott toasts marriage milestone with husband Matt Moeller
Eminem’s daughter Alaina Scott toasts marriage milestone with husband Matt Moeller
Blake Lively drops deep post amid court return post Justin Baldoni settlement
Blake Lively drops deep post amid court return post Justin Baldoni settlement
Netflix officially gives green light for ‘Lupin’ part 4
Netflix officially gives green light for ‘Lupin’ part 4
Charli XCX drops exciting announcement ahead of new album: 'It’s gonna be cute'
Charli XCX drops exciting announcement ahead of new album: 'It’s gonna be cute'

Popular News

Federal judge voids Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee, ruling it unlawful

Federal judge voids Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee, ruling it unlawful
24 minutes ago
Sarah Ferguson lands in trouble after staffers shocking claims come to light

Sarah Ferguson lands in trouble after staffers shocking claims come to light
51 minutes ago
Anil Kapoor’s heart-melting surprise for Sonam Kapoor’s 41st steals spotlight

Anil Kapoor’s heart-melting surprise for Sonam Kapoor’s 41st steals spotlight
2 hours ago