Choi Soo-young, Jung Kyung-ho split after 14 years of dating, fans react

In a heartbreaking update, Choi Soo-young and Jung Kyung-ho have called it quits on their relationship.
On Tuesday, June 9, Yonhap News Agency reported that the Hospital Playlist actor and the Girls’ Generation singer have broken up after dating for 14 years.
In a statement shared by Sooyoung’s agency, People Entertainment, noted, "It is true that the two have broken up. They have decided to remain good colleagues."
Meanwhile, Jung Kyung-ho’s representatives shared, "It is true that they have broken up with Choi Soo-young. As this is a private matter, it is difficult to confirm the specific timing. It appears that their busy schedules influenced the breakup.”
Speculation about their split sparked recently when the two unfollowed each other on social media.
Fans’ reactions:
Shortly after the new of Jung Kyung-ho and Choi Soo-young made headlines, fans began flooding social media with their shocked reactions.
On Instagram, a user stated, “I expected marriage news from them not a breakup. That was quite shocking to be honest.’
“EXCUSE ME?! WTH DID I JUST READ?!” another said.
A third expressed, “Sad news. Was rooting for them since Day 1.”
“I am not surprised, they dated too long. Either you marry after dating that long or you don’t,” a fourth added.
Jung Kyung-ho and Choi Soo-young relationship:
Choi Soo-young and Jung Kyung-ho began dating in September 2012 and confirmed their romance more than a year later in January 2014.