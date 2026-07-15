Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott taken to Michigan hospital after sudden health scare 

Eminem’s former life partner, Kim Scott, has been rushed to the hospital’s emergency room in Michigan.
On Wednesday, July 15th, the Daily Mail reported that the infamous author was taken to a local hospital from her residence in Chesterfield, Michigan.
In a video obtained by the outlet, Kim was seen being wheeled out of the house and loaded into the back of an ambulance.
What happened to Kim Scott?
According to a Chesterfield Fire/EMS report, the 51-year-old ex-partner of the musician, who divorced the singer twice, suffered a "haemorrhage" or "laceration."
The initial call came in for a person who was "Unconscious/Fainting," just two months after she entered a plea over an alleged impaired driving incident.
She was taken to McLaren Macomb Hospital for treatment; however, her current health condition is unknown yet.
DUI arrest
This update came two months after she pleaded no contest over a DUI incident.
Kim Scott was taken into custody in February following claims she hit another vehicle and later crashed into her garage, with children reportedly inside the home at the time.
During her court proceeding, which was held in May of this year, the publisher entered a no-contest plea to two counts: operating while impaired and failing to report an accident.
She was due to appear in court for a sentencing hearing in June, with Page Six reporting that a warrant was issued for her arrest after she failed to show up.
At the time, the footage shows that Kim Scott was arguing with the police officials, justifying her wrong deed, saying, "I didn't see the pickup truck, but I felt the impact and my car felt the impact."
In addition to Kim Scott, Britney Spears was also arrested on suspicion of DUI, which led her to be involved in a messy legal battle.
Kim Scott and Eminem's relationship timeline
Eminem and Kim were married and divorced twice, as they first married in 1999 and divorced in 2001.
They remarried in January 2006 but divorced again later that same year.
The two exes also co-parent three children together, one biological child, Hailie Jade Scott, and two children legally adopted by Eminem—Alaina Marie Scott (Kim's niece) and Stevie Laine Scott (Kim's child from another relationship).