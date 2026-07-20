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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
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Justin Bieber steps out downcast after backlash over ‘boring’ World Cup Final show

The ‘Sorry’ crooner received massive criticism over his ‘Everything Hallelujah’ performance at 2026 FIFA World Cup Final

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
Justin Bieber steps out downcast after backlash over ‘boring’ World Cup Final show
Justin Bieber steps out downcast after backlash over ‘boring’ World Cup Final show

Justin Bieber has made his first appearance after a “boring” performance.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, July 20, PEOPLE posted a carousel of photos featuring the Sorry crooner with his wife, Hailey Bieber, as they stepped out to grab dinner shortly after his 2026 World Cup Final performance.

In the photos, the Baby hitmaker – who received massive backlash over his performance – appeared downcast as he followed his model wife into The Corner Store, a high-end restaurant in Soho, New York City.

“#JustinBieber and #HaileyBieber were spotted heading to dinner at The Corner Store in SoHo, NYC after Justin's FIFA #WorldCup Final halftime performance,” shared the outlet.

The images showed Justin in a green shirt, which he layered with a white hoodie and paired with baggy jeans and white sneakers.


With downcast expressions on his face, the Canadian singer seemingly tried to hide his emotions by covering his eyes with a pair of black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber stunned in a sizzling mini dress that featured lace detailing, sending temperature soaring.

Justin Bieber receives backlash over World Cup Final performance

On Sunday, July 19, Justin Bieber, along with Madonna, BTS, and Coldplay, headlined the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, where he belted out one of his hits Everything Hallelujah.

However, his performance failed to impress fans as they expressed their disappointment, sparking criticism.


Commenting on Instagram, a disappointed user said, “Who plays that kinda song in World Cup......brought the vibe down.”

“Poor performance,” slammed a second, while a third added, “He killed the atmosphere.”

A fourth criticized, “Boring.”

“BTS delivering a banger performance then Justin Bieber comes out and genuinely puts me to sleep,” one more blasted.

Who won the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup saw Spain emerged as victors, defeating Argentina 1-0 and clinching their second title since 2010.

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