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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Olivia Rodrigo leaves fans in disbelief with shocking question for Lamine Yamal

The ‘Sour’ hitmaker asks Lamine Yamal an unexpected question upon meeting him pitchside

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo leaves fans in disbelief with shocking question for Lamine Yamal
Olivia Rodrigo leaves fans in disbelief with shocking question for Lamine Yamal

Olivia Rodrigo’s surprise question for Lamine Yamal left fans in shock.

Shortly after Spain’s historic World Cup win, a throwback clip of the Sour hitmaker and the 19-year-old Spanish football star from May 2026 began making rounds on the internet.

In a video shared by ESPN UK on Instagram, the Drivers License singer, oozing glamour in a breathtaking black dress, can be seen talking to the World Cup star on the pitchside at Spotify Camp Nou, just before the FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid El Clasico.

Although much of their conversation was unclear, one unexpected question from Rodrigo quickly caught fans’ attention, leaving them in disbelief.

Upon meeting Lamine Yamal, Olivia Rodrigo can be seen asking, “Where are you from?” prompting social media users to mock her.


A first laughed, “Where are you from?”

“Shawty went to a Spain World Cup match and asked Spain’s star player where he’s from,” commented a second.

A third quipped, “Lmfaooo “where are you from” !!?!?!??? Come on man.”

“How does she not know where he’s from,” slammed one more.

About Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo

Born on February 20, 2003, Olivia Isabel Rodrigo is an American singer-songwriter and actress.

Through her stellar discography, the songstress has earned several prestigious honors, including three Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, and seven Billboard Music Awards.

She has also been named Time’s Entertainer of the Year in 2021, Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2022, and ASCAP’s Pop Music Songwriter of the Year in both 2022 and 2024.

The Deja Vu singer recently expanded her music profile by releasing her third studio album titled You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.

About Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal, whose full name is Lamine Yamal Nasraoui Ebana, is a 19-year-old Spanish football player, who recently won his first FIFA World Cup during his World Cup debut in 2026 as Spain won their second title.

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