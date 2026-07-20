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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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'Avengers: Doomsday' first trailer sees Thor rally heroes to stand together against Doctor Doom

The Marvel Entertainment has unveiled the first official trailer for 'Avengers: Doomsday', igniting excitement

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Avengers: Doomsday first trailer sees Thor rally heroes to stand together against Doctor Doom
'Avengers: Doomsday' first trailer sees Thor rally heroes to stand together against Doctor Doom

The first full-length trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has been released, giving fans a glimpse into a chaotic superhero-filled project.

On Monday, July 20, Marvel Entertainment dropped the trailer, which gave the first look at Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers.

About 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Doomsday is the culmination of the MCU's multiverse-crossing storytelling over the past seven years and three phases since Avengers: Endgame released. The heroes team up to fight off the MCU's latest villain Doctor Doom.

The trailer shows the Marvel heroes assembling to face Doctor Doom, as Thor (Chris Hemsworth) urged the team to throw away their differences and hopes for a miracle, followed by a surprise appearance by Chris Evans, making his long-awaited return to the MCU after Avengers: Endgame.

Reacting to Chris, Thor exclaims, "It's not possible," as the former Captain America grabs Thor's iconic hammer, Mjölnir.

Heroes assembling in 'Avengers: Doomsday

A wide range of heroes are making appearances in the upcoming film, including several of X-Men characters such as Professor Xavier, Magneto, Mystique, Cyclops and Channing Tatum's Gambit from Deadpool and Wolverine.

The Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts have also joined the fight against Doctor Doom to save the multiverse.

Other Marvel stars joining the battle include Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta and Simu Liu.

What we know about Doctor Doom?

After Iron Man sacrificed himself to defeat Thanos and save the world in Endgame, Downey Jr. is back, but not as his original character.

Fans will see Downey, who has been adored by the audiences as Tony Stark, in a villainous role.

The details for his turn as Doctor Doom have not been fully explained, but it has been speculated that Doom, who was shown in the trailer masked up, is a variant of Iron Man from another universe. 

He briefly appeared, though his face was hidden, in the post-credits scene of Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theatres on December 18, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars a year later.

Watch 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer here



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