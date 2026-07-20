Liam Gallagher slams World Cup halftime show as 'a bad trip' but backs Justin Bieber

For the first time in FIFA's World Cup history, a super bowl-style halftime was introduced for the final match of the 2026 tournament.
The final between Spain and Argentina Sunday included performance from Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira and BTS, which led to the halftime break to last 27 minutes and 19 seconds, leaving fans in fury.
Among many others, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher also slammed the World Cup's halftime show; however, in an unexpected move, defended Justin's performance, which was one of the most divided moment of the show.
Turning to X, Gallagher reacted to the performances, penning, "This is like a bad trip."
Responding to a fan who said Oasis would have "smashed" the halftime show, he added, "It's not about us well it is but still it's absolutely insane behavior it's cuckoo with a capital K."
"It's a good job I've got my spiritual socks on or that halftime entertainment could have tipped me over the edge," he added in another tweet.
Liam Gallagher defends Justin Bieber
Responding to an X post by a fan who asked, "Who thought Justin Bieber playing some acoustic Hallelujah song was going to slap??", referring to hitmaker's acoustic rendition of his track Everything Hallelujan, Gallagher said, "ME."
He added in another post, "Justin rules."
FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced plans for the show, which was curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, in March last year.
It included Madonna being driven onto the pitch by Brazilian footballing greats Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, before The Muppets and Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel performed a version of The White Stripes' Seven Nation Army.
Moreover, a number of celebrities attend the final match between Spain and Argentina, including Tom Cruise, Robbie Williams and Jennifer Hudson.
Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger, Italian singer-songwriter Laura Pausini and streamer IShowSpeed also performed before kick-off, along with Post Malone and rapper Swae Lee.