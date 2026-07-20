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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 29 minutes ago
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Ariana Grande’s beau Ricky Alvarez makes special move as love game heats up

Ricky Alvarez and Ariana Grande recently rekindled their relationship after singer’s breakup from Ethan Slater

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 29 minutes ago
Ariana Grande’s beau Ricky Alvarez makes special move as love game heats up
Ariana Grande’s beau Ricky Alvarez makes special move as love game heats up

Ariana Grande’s newly reunited boyfriend is making sure to make her feel special.

Over the weekend, The Boy is Mine singer performed an electrifying concert in New York City as part of her ongoing Eternal Sunshine Tour.

The American songstress’s latest show became extra special when her beau Ricky Alvarez, with whom she recently rekindled romance, showed up at the concert to cheer her on.

While the 35-year-old dancer made sure not to grab spotlight by keeping a low profile in a blue flannel and black hat, he could not manage to dodge the attentive concertgoers.


In a video uploaded by a fan on TikTok, Alvarez can be seen holding up his phone light while swaying to Grande’s Imperfect for You performance.

His appearance at the concert sent fans swooning, as they melted over his supportiveness for the Wicked actress.

Inside Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez’s rekindled romance

Shortly after her and Ethan Slater’s breakup news made headlines, Ariana Grande sparked romance buzz with her ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez.

Speaking to Page Six, an insider shared, “Ariana has rekindled things with Ricky, but she isn’t rushing back into the relationship. She has a lot on her plate at the moment and is still incredibly busy with her tour schedule, so they’re taking things one step at a time.”


“Ricky has remained close with Ariana’s family over the years, and that’s something she really appreciates. He has also made an effort to show up and support her while she’s on tour, which hasn’t gone unnoticed,” the source continued.

They went on to share that the duo are “enjoying spending time together again and seeing where things go without putting too much pressure on the relationship.”

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour

Ariana Grande is currently embarked on her ongoing fifth concert tour, Eternal Sunshine, which she kicked off on June 6, 2026, at Oakland Arena in Oakland, United States.

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