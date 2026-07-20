Henry Cavill shares exciting post after upcoming movie ‘Spy Duo’ gets major update

Henry Cavill has an exciting update to share.
The Man of Steel actor took to his official Instagram account on Monday, July 20, to share a delightful personal update after the makers of his upcoming movie Spy Duo made a major announcement.
In the post, Cavill dropped a string of photos, giving fans a glimpse into his exciting hobby.
Alongside the carousel, which featured photos of his new offset smoker which he regarded as his “new toy,” the British actor shared that it was his first time using the cooker to cook pulled beef.
“Took my new toy for a test run yesterday! Using this beast is my first time offset smoking, so has quite the learning curve! Did a rump roast for pulled beef. It's not the ideal cut so I tied some fat on top. Oak Smoked. Black Rub. Wrapped in foil to push past the stall with beef stock in the tray,” he shared in the caption.
The 43-year-old continued, “I've got so much to learn, but this turned out ok. Sorry for not having before photos for the beef, was so focused on managing the fire that I forgot! I'll do better next time.”
He went on to share, “The bark had a little to be desired, but the smoke and the flavour was good! Especially useless photo of the beef at the end, but I was tired and hungry at that stage.”
Concluding the caption, Cavill described offset smoking as a fun experience, despite the need to manage the fire all day.
After spending 12 hours cooking, he humorously noted that he had not even had a beer and promised to do better next time.
Spy Duo gets exciting production update
Henry Cavill’s personal update comes after Netflix shared a major update about his upcoming spy movie titled Spy Duo.
According to Collider, citing What’s On Netflix, the movie, which was announced in May 2026, is set to go on the floors in August and continue through November.
The film will follow Henry Cavill and Kevin Hart as competing secret agents whose paths unexpectedly cross when their wives bond during childbirth classes. As their personal and professional worlds become intertwined, they must join forces to face dangerous situations while preparing for fatherhood.