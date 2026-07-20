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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 26 minutes ago
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Shakira's timeless beauty captivates fans during FIFA World Cup show

The 'Waka Waka' singer was hailed as a 'timeless beauty' after co-headlining the FIFA World Cup final halftime show

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 26 minutes ago
Shakiras timeless beauty captivates fans during FIFA World Cup show
Shakira's timeless beauty captivates fans during FIFA World Cup show

Shakira wowed fans with her youthful appearance during her performance at the FIFA World Cup final, with many calling the singer "ageless" on social media.

The Waka Waka singer was hailed as a "timeless beauty" after co-headlining the FIFA World Cup final halftime show.

She stunned in a custom Roberto Cavalli bodysuit adorned with Swarovski crystals, showcasing her signature stage style.

Shakira took the stage with Burna Boy to perform Dai Dai, while Gerard Piqué attended the final with their two sons, Milan and Sasha.

The mother-of-two has taken the World Cup stage multiple times, performing at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 tournaments before returning again this year.

Fans reaction on Shakira’s timeless beauty

Her fans flocked to social media to praise Shakira’s timeless beauty.

One user noted, 'I can’t believe Shakira is 49 years old. She looks 30!”

Shakiras timeless beauty captivates fans during FIFA World Cup show

Another noted, “Shakira is 49 I don't even believe it,” adding, “Shakira is 49, but honestly, she looks unbelievably young and beautiful. She’s one of those rare women who seem to get even more stunning with age. Her beauty, energy, and charm are simply timeless.”

Shakiras timeless beauty captivates fans during FIFA World Cup show

The third commented, “#Ageless Shakira, amazing voice always. FIFA girl.”

While another inquired, “Is Shakira really 49 years old? It's shocking to me, she's still very beautiful and charming.”

Shakira’s heartfelt note at after iconic performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Shakira also celebrated her iconic performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Halftime Show.

She later took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message thanking her fans and the team behind her halftime performance.

Shortly after making headlines with her spectacular performance, the Whenever, Wherever crooner stated, "Thank you @ghettokids_tfug, @burnaboygram, social media participants, and my whole team for being there for me for this performance that will live on forever."


Apart from Shakira, several pop giants performed for thousands of spectators at the World Cup final, including Madonna, BTS, Burna Boy and Justin Bieber. 

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