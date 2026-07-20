Patrick Tse, legendary Hong Kong actor dies at 89, children pay emotional tribute 

Patrick Tse, a notable name in Hong Kong cinema, has passed away at the age of 89.
On Monday, July 20, his children announce the heartbreaking news, asking fans of the actor, film director and producer to "keep his forever charming and smiling image in our hearts".
Fondly known as "Fourth Brother [Sei Gor]", Tse was best known as the leading man of Cantonese cinema in the 1950s and 60s.
Patrick Tse's son announces the actor's death
His passing was announced by his son, actor-singer Nicholas Tse, in an emotional Instagram post.
"It is with great sadness that I announce that my father, Patrick Tse, has passed away," he penned.
Nicholas hailed his father's effort for the entertainment industry, sharing that he dedicated his life to film and television with the hope of bringing joy to audiences.
"So if you think of Sei Gor, if you think of my father, don't cry or be overly heartbroken.
"All we need to do is keep in our hearts the image of him forever full of charm, always smiling, and looking his very best. That will be enough."
Jennifer Tse shares Patrick Tse's deteriorating health
His daughter, Jennifer Tse, said in a Facebook post, "With profound sadness, our family announces the passing of our beloved father, Patrick Tse."
As per the statement, Patrick was dealing with poor health recently, which led to his demise.
"He passed away peacefully at the hospital, surrounded by the love of his family, after a period of declining health," she added.
Hong Kong media reported that Patrick died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, after his health had declined in recent years.
Patrick Tse's children to attend his funeral
According to The Standard, Nicholas, who is currently in the middle of his Evolution Nic Live concert tour, has returned to Hong Kong to handle the funeral arrangements.
While Jennifer, who lives in Canada with her family, is also expected to return for the funeral.
Moreover, Patrick Tse was last seen publicly in late April when he met his friends for coffee. At the time, the actor was in a wheelchair.
Patrick enjoyed a career spanning seven decades, and in 2022, he won Best Actor award at the Hong Kong Film Awards for his performance as a hitman in Time, becoming the oldest recipient of the honour.