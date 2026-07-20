Jennie announces release date for 'Less Than A Lover', set to make directorial debut

BLACKPINK's Jennie has confirmed the release date of her new single!
'Less Than A Lover' release date
On Monday, July 20, the hitmaker released a teaser image for her upcoming single titled Less Than A Lover, set to be released on July 24 at 1 p.m. KST.
The Instagram post also shared that Jennie wrote, created, and directed the music video for the track.
Moreover, the image featured Jennie standing with a mystery man in a field, with the text reading, "The summer I chose to pause the love story."
The announcement marks her first solo release since her acclaimed debut album Ruby, which was dropped in March 2025.
Jennie takes creative control for 'Less Than A Lover' release
Besides making a directorial debut with the music video, Jennie is the sole songwriter and composer credited on Less Than A Lover, allowing her to control the creative vision of the song completely.
Jennie confirmed the release date following the whole summer of anticipation, as fans first heard Less Than A Lover during Jennie's Governors Ball performance in New York in June before it returned during her headline sets at Roskilde Festival on July 3 and Poland's Open'er Festival.
The said performances also introduced unreleased tracks such as Heaven and Lock It Down.
The latest teaser came amid a series of cryptic posts, causing buzz among fans, who are eager to hear new music from the BLACKPINK's member.
Notably, since launching her independent label Odd Atelier after departing YG Entertainment as a solo artist, Jennie has steadily taken significantly more control over her artistic output.