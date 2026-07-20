Entertainment
  • By Web Desk
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Jennie announces release date for 'Less Than A Lover', set to make directorial debut

BLACKPINK's Jennie is gearing up for the release of her new single 'Less Than A Lover'

  • By Web Desk
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Jennie announces release date for Less Than A Lover, set to make directorial debut
Jennie announces release date for 'Less Than A Lover', set to make directorial debut

BLACKPINK's Jennie has confirmed the release date of her new single!

'Less Than A Lover' release date

On Monday, July 20, the hitmaker released a teaser image for her upcoming single titled Less Than A Lover, set to be released on July 24 at 1 p.m. KST. 

The Instagram post also shared that Jennie wrote, created, and directed the music video for the track.

Moreover, the image featured Jennie standing with a mystery man in a field, with the text reading, "The summer I chose to pause the love story."


The announcement marks her first solo release since her acclaimed debut album Ruby, which was dropped in March 2025.

Jennie takes creative control for 'Less Than A Lover' release

Besides making a directorial debut with the music video, Jennie is the sole songwriter and composer credited on Less Than A Lover, allowing her to control the creative vision of the song completely.

Jennie confirmed the release date following the whole summer of anticipation, as fans first heard Less Than A Lover during Jennie's Governors Ball performance in New York in June before it returned during her headline sets at Roskilde Festival on July 3 and Poland's Open'er Festival.

The said performances also introduced unreleased tracks such as Heaven and Lock It Down.

The latest teaser came amid a series of cryptic posts, causing buzz among fans, who are eager to hear new music from the BLACKPINK's member.

Notably, since launching her independent label Odd Atelier after departing YG Entertainment as a solo artist, Jennie has steadily taken significantly more control over her artistic output.

Charli XCX excites with major announcement ahead of ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ release``
Charli XCX excites with major announcement ahead of ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ release``
Liam Gallagher slams World Cup halftime show as 'a bad trip' but backs Justin Bieber
Liam Gallagher slams World Cup halftime show as 'a bad trip' but backs Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo leaves fans in disbelief with shocking question for Lamine Yamal
Olivia Rodrigo leaves fans in disbelief with shocking question for Lamine Yamal
Henry Cavill shares exciting post after upcoming movie ‘Spy Duo’ gets major update
Henry Cavill shares exciting post after upcoming movie ‘Spy Duo’ gets major update
'Avengers: Doomsday' first trailer sees Thor rally heroes to stand together against Doctor Doom
'Avengers: Doomsday' first trailer sees Thor rally heroes to stand together against Doctor Doom
Shakira's timeless beauty captivates fans during FIFA World Cup show
Shakira's timeless beauty captivates fans during FIFA World Cup show
Jessie J announces breakup with Chanan Colman months after cancer-free revelation
Jessie J announces breakup with Chanan Colman months after cancer-free revelation
Justin Bieber steps out downcast after backlash over ‘boring’ World Cup Final show
Justin Bieber steps out downcast after backlash over ‘boring’ World Cup Final show
Patrick Tse, legendary Hong Kong actor dies at 89, children pay emotional tribute
Patrick Tse, legendary Hong Kong actor dies at 89, children pay emotional tribute
MrBeast shares star-studded World Cup moments with Drake, Shakira, Justin Bieber
MrBeast shares star-studded World Cup moments with Drake, Shakira, Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber's 'sleepy' World Cup performance triggers drama with Madonna
Justin Bieber's 'sleepy' World Cup performance triggers drama with Madonna
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet spark reactions after PDA-filled date at World Cup final
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet spark reactions after PDA-filled date at World Cup final

Popular News

Apple iPhone 18 series new leaks emerge ahead of release

Apple iPhone 18 series new leaks emerge ahead of release
35 minutes ago
Charli XCX excites with major announcement ahead of ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ release``

Charli XCX excites with major announcement ahead of ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ release``
58 minutes ago
Prince Harry calls out James Corden after 'too posh' remark

Prince Harry calls out James Corden after 'too posh' remark
2 hours ago