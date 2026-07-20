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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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MrBeast shares star-studded World Cup moments with Drake, Shakira, Justin Bieber

MrBeast shared the behind-the-scenes images of his meet up with A-list celebrities

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
MrBeast shares star-studded World Cup moments with Drake, Shakira, Justin Bieber
MrBeast shares star-studded World Cup moments with Drake, Shakira, Justin Bieber

MrBeast gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the FIFA World Cup festivities after linking up with Drake, Shakira, Justin Bieber and IShowSpeed, with photos of the star-studded meetup quickly gaining attention on social media.

The Youtuber took to his Instagram account to share the behind-the-scenes images of his meet up with A-list celebrities, attending the grand finale at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

During the global sports event MrBeast met with Drake, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Travis Scott, Tate McRae, Karl-Anthony Towns, Winnie Harlow, and Thea Booysen.

He captioned the post, “World Cup was fun.”


The FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on July 19 brought together some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

Justin Bieber, Madonna, BTS and Shakira’ performance at FIFA World Cup final

Justin Bieber, Madonna, BTS and Shakira gave the much-anticipated halftime performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The global stars headlined the halftime show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with the performance curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Post Malone and Swae Lee kicked off the festivities with a high-energy pre-match performance, while Burna Boy, Coldplay, Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger and Laura Pausini also took the stage throughout the event.

A-list celebs at FIFA World Cup final

Tom Cruise kicked off the FIFA World Cup final by delivering a speech celebrating football as a sport that unites nations before the match got underway.

Timothée Chalamet along with his lady love Kylie Jenner witnessed the exciting finale between Argentina and Spain.


Beyoncé and Jay-Z also watched the intense action from their private box.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky watched the match together, while Dua Lipa attended alongside actor husband Callum Turner.

David and Victoria Beckham made the final a true family affair as they brought along their sons, Romeo and Cruz.

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Shakira's timeless beauty captivates fans during FIFA World Cup show
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