Prince Harry attends Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals as Royals mark Trooping the Colour

While the Royal Family celebrated one of the most important event of the royal calendar, Prince Harry had some other plans for the day.
On Saturday, June 13, the British Royal Family marked Trooping the Colour – an annual tradition celebrating the official birthday of the Sovereign – in London, featuring a massive parade that included 1,000 soldiers, 200 horses, and 300 musicians.
The major royal celebration was attended by Queen Camilla, The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Princess Anne, Sir Tim Laurence, and the Duke of Kent.
After being absent from his father’s birthday celebration due to ongoing estrangement with the Royal Family since 2020, Prince Harry made a low-key appearance in the US hours after the royal event.
On Saturday evening, the Duke of Sussex attended the anticipated final match of the NBA Finals, where the San Antonio Spurs faced off against the New York Knicks in Game 5.
On the invitation of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, the estranged prince marked his attendance at the game in a polo shirt and baseball cap.
At the NBA Finals, the New York Knicks made history by becoming the NBA champions for the first time in 53 years with a 94-90 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.