Kim Kardashian reacts to Lewis Hamilton's first Barcelona Grand Prix victory in surprise post 

Kim Kardashian is virtually cheering on for her beau, Lewis Hamilton, after his first triumph at the Barcelona Grand Prix.
The SKIMS founder, who made a debut appearance at the Monaco GP, took to her Instagram stories over the weekend to celebrate the Formula 1 star’s long-awaited victory.
Kim, 45, re-shared Lewis’s photo of the British driver speeding past the Ferrari pit wall as jubilant team members celebrated the historic result.
The businesswoman-turned-actress kept her message simple yet meaningful. The mom of four dropped a red heart emoji and a trophy over the image.
Notably, this triumph marked Lewis's first since 2024, as he last claimed his win in 2024. Now speaking about his win, the British racer said, "I wish I had the right words."
"How do you find the right words to express an emotion that’s your wildest dream? I truly believed in my decision, and joining Ferrari, I," he said.
This update came shortly after Kim Kardashian made headlines with her high-profile appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix alongside her sister Khloé Kardashian.
To support Lewis Hamilton for one of his career’s biggest motor races in Monaco, the reality television star made a controversial trip to Monaco for the first time since she began dating the F1 driver.
During her appearance, she also encountered a mix-up with the Italian racing driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli and ended up gifting him a brand-new towel after mistakenly using his towel.