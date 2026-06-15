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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Kourtney Kardashian joins Travis Barker for ‘Louder Than Fear’ Tribeca premiere

‘The Kardashians’ star makes first red carpet appearance with Travis Barker after more than two years at Tribeca Film Festival 2026

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Kourtney Kardashian joins Travis Barker for ‘Louder Than Fear’ Tribeca premiere
Kourtney Kardashian joins Travis Barker for ‘Louder Than Fear’ Tribeca premiere

Kourtney Kardashian made sure to be by her husband’s side as he premiered his new documentary.

On Saturday night, June 13, The Kardashians alum made her first red carpet appearance with her husband, Travis Barker, in more than two years at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of his upcoming documentary.

For the glitzy event, the 47-year-old American socialite was dressed in a stylist all-black, long-sleeve satin dress with a white collar and a high slit.

Keeping her accessories minimal, Kardashian wore matching pointed black heels and carried a coordinating hand clutch.

Coordinating with his wife, Travis Barker wore a classic black suit and sported matching black square-shaped sunglasses.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, June 14, Kourtney Kardashian posted a series of glimpses from Tribeca Film Festival, writing, “special night at the ‘louder than fear’ premiere at the tribeca film festival … coming august 13th.”

At the high-profile event, the Blink-182 drummer debuted his upcoming deeply personal documentary, Louder Than Fear, that features major events of his life, including the 2008 plane crash that he survived.

The documentary is set to release globally on August 13, 2026, and will be available to stream in the US on Hulu and via Disney+ internationally.

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