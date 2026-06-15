Ed Sheeran drops shocking career update at LOOP Tour show

Ed Sheeran recently announced a major career update during a show in Glendale, Arizona during his LOOP Tour.
During this weekend, on Saturday night, the 35-year-old singer paused to chat to the concertgoers where he told them that they "may not see him again for a while".
According to Sheeran, he was stepping back from music to "do the dad thing" for a while on stage.
“This is gonna be my last time here in a while,” said the Perfect crooner, adding, “I might take some time off once this tour has ended and sort of do the dad thing.”
The father-of-two children who he shares with his wife Cherry Seaborn, concluded his speech, adding, “So if I don't see you for a while, I love you, thank you for coming.”
It’s worth mentioning here that this is not the first time Sheeran would be away from music for a while as he has previously taken breaks from music.
In 2015, the Shape of You hitmaker took a break following his Multiply album and tour and then between 2019 to 2021 following his two-year Divide era.
The Photograph singer, who kicked off his tour back in January, will continue to play his show across North America for the next five months, concluding it in Florida, in November.
Ed Sheeran led Loop Tour will officially end on December 12, 2026, in Mexico.