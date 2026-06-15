Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber share sweet PDA after Knicks' historic championship win

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shared a passionate courtside kiss as they celebrated the New York Knicks' historic NBA championship victory, marking the franchise's first title in 53 years.
Dressed in a gray Knicks sweatshirt, the Rhode founder sat alongside her husband and their friends to cheer on New York during Game 5 versus the Spurs.
After New York secured a 94-90 win, Justin celebrated by embracing Hailey and affectionately kissing her neck, while the model flashed a radiant smile in footage posted to Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 14.
Justin and Hailey appeared ecstatic after learning that the Knicks had ended their 53-year title drought, sending fans throughout New York into jubilation.
The mother of one seemed completely engrossed in the action, keeping her eyes glued to the screen as the Peaches singer held her close.
Although they watched the game from home rather than the Frost Center in Texas, Hailey, 29, showed her Knicks pride all day, even sharing a car selfie in sunglasses and a gray NYC sweatshirt.
She has been keeping up with the championship and was spotted cheering on the Knicks at Game 4 with singer Tate McRae, 22, last week.
Notably, Hailey Bieber was one of many A-listers cheering on the team, including Taylor Swift, Este Haim, Alana Haim, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Adam Sandler and Sombr.