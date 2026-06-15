King Felipe presents special honor days after Princess Leonor reaches major milestone

King Felipe of Spain stepped into the spotlight to present a special honor just days after Princess Leonor marked a major milestone.
The Spanish royal family shared on Instagram that the monarch presented a prestigious award to journalists dedicated to democratic principles.
As per the palace, “The King presented the ‘June 15 Award’ for constitutional values to journalist Miguel Ángel Aguilar at the Congress of Deputies.”
It added, “This award is granted annually to individuals and institutions that stand out for promoting and defending constitutional values and that contribute to fostering progress and building a more united, supportive, and cohesive society.”
The family mentioned, “The jury highlighted that the journalist embodies the spirit of a ‘free, demanding, and committed citizenry dedicated to democratic institutions.’ It noted that he has practiced journalism with independence, maintained a critical stance toward those in power, and consistently defended rigorous reporting in the face of polarization, sectarianism, and conformity.”
This update followed Princess Leonor completing her parachuting course at the Alcantarilla air base as part of her ongoing military training at the General Air Academy.
The Royal Family confirmed via its official Instagram account on June 2 that the Princess of Asturias successfully finished her Basic Parachuting Course at the Méndez Parada Military Parachuting School.