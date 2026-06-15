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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 10 minutes ago
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Prince Harry sends powerful message ahead of high-profile UK trip

The Duke of Sussex is set to visit the United Kingdom next month to begin the countdown for 2027 Invictus Games

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 10 minutes ago
Prince Harry sends powerful message ahead of high-profile UK trip
Prince Harry sends powerful message ahead of high-profile UK trip

Prince Harry has released a heartwarming message.

Over the weekend, the Duke of Sussex kicked off the 2026 Invictus Games Germany Sports Festival in Düsseldorf with a powerful message for competitors representing 11 countries.

Founded by Harry, the Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event first held in 2014, for wounded, injured and sick military service personnel, both serving and veterans.

Taking to Instagram, the Invictus Games’ official account posted a thread of Stories in which the Duke addressed attendees in a special clip.

"It is an honour to be sending this message as you all gather in Düsseldorf for another Invictus sporting title," said King Charles’ younger son, lauding Germany for "setting a powerful example of what it means to honour service with dignity and enduring commitment."

He added, "Thank you for your service, for your example, and for showing what it means to move forward together. Have a fantastic time in Düsseldorf, lean on each other when you need to and celebrate everything you've achieved. And most importantly, make sure you have fun."

Prince Harry’s video message came ahead of his high-profile visit to the UK, scheduled for July 2026, during which he will officially begin the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games, set to be held in Birmingham.

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