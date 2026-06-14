News
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
News

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie quietly reunite with Sarah Ferguson in Austria?

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie make short trip to Austria on King Charles' official birthday

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie quietly reunite with Sarah Ferguson in Austria?
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie quietly reunite with Sarah Ferguson in Austria? 

King Charles' beloved nieces, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, have reportedly reunited with their self-exiled mother, Sarah Ferguson, in Austria. 

When the entire British Royal Family was busy in celebrating His Majesty's official 78th birthday on Saturday, June 13, the Princesses of York made their short trip to Austria.

Apparently, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's daughters attended a Schwarzenberg family wedding at Saint Charles Church in Vienna, the Austrian capital.

But several royal insiders believed that the two also might attempted to meet their mother, who has been away from the United Kingdom since her close ties with the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were made public earlier this year. 

However, Fergie, 66, who has been warning King Charles and Prince William for spilling darkest royal secrets in upcoming tell-all memoir, has not revealed her whereabouts.

As of now, it is not clear whether the two met their mother, who was spotted in Austria earlier this year as she was staying at an exclusive ski apartment in Altaussee near Salzburg on April 16, costing £2,000 per night.

So far, King Charles, who invited Princess Beatrice and Eugenie to attend the 2026 Royal Ascot, has not issued any public statement over Beatrice and Eugenie's visit to Austria.

Inside Lady Pamela Hicks' emotional funeral and King Charles' absence
Inside Lady Pamela Hicks' emotional funeral and King Charles' absence
Princess Diana's brother issues new message after her designer is honoured by King Charles
Princess Diana's brother issues new message after her designer is honoured by King Charles
King and Queen hold special prayer ceremony to honor late Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha
King and Queen hold special prayer ceremony to honor late Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha
Andrew’s bold message to Beatrice and Eugenie before royal reunion revealed
Andrew’s bold message to Beatrice and Eugenie before royal reunion revealed
Prince Harry attends Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals as Royals mark Trooping the Colour
Prince Harry attends Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals as Royals mark Trooping the Colour
King Charles shares special message after Trooping the Colour event
King Charles shares special message after Trooping the Colour event
King Charles speaks out after anti-monarchy protesters target Andrew outside Palace
King Charles speaks out after anti-monarchy protesters target Andrew outside Palace
Andrew breaks cover on King Charles birthday with healed face bruise: See photo
Andrew breaks cover on King Charles birthday with healed face bruise: See photo
Prince Harry releases surprise video message during Trooping the Colour 2026
Prince Harry releases surprise video message during Trooping the Colour 2026
Queen Camilla forces King Charles for 'serious' talks with William after heirlooms row
Queen Camilla forces King Charles for 'serious' talks with William after heirlooms row
Prince William returns to 2026 Trooping the Colour in surprisingly different role
Prince William returns to 2026 Trooping the Colour in surprisingly different role
King Charles join royal family at Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour 2026
King Charles join royal family at Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour 2026

Popular News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spent weekend in NYC on Broadway night out

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spent weekend in NYC on Broadway night out
an hour ago
Kim Kardashian makes special gesture for Lewis Hamilton after first Ferrari win

Kim Kardashian makes special gesture for Lewis Hamilton after first Ferrari win

60 minutes ago
Swiss reject far-right bid to limit asylum, preserving EU free movement deal

Swiss reject far-right bid to limit asylum, preserving EU free movement deal
2 hours ago