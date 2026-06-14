Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie quietly reunite with Sarah Ferguson in Austria? 

King Charles' beloved nieces, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, have reportedly reunited with their self-exiled mother, Sarah Ferguson, in Austria.
When the entire British Royal Family was busy in celebrating His Majesty's official 78th birthday on Saturday, June 13, the Princesses of York made their short trip to Austria.
Apparently, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's daughters attended a Schwarzenberg family wedding at Saint Charles Church in Vienna, the Austrian capital.
But several royal insiders believed that the two also might attempted to meet their mother, who has been away from the United Kingdom since her close ties with the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were made public earlier this year.
However, Fergie, 66, who has been warning King Charles and Prince William for spilling darkest royal secrets in upcoming tell-all memoir, has not revealed her whereabouts.
As of now, it is not clear whether the two met their mother, who was spotted in Austria earlier this year as she was staying at an exclusive ski apartment in Altaussee near Salzburg on April 16, costing £2,000 per night.
So far, King Charles, who invited Princess Beatrice and Eugenie to attend the 2026 Royal Ascot, has not issued any public statement over Beatrice and Eugenie's visit to Austria.