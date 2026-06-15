Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
  • Updated an hour ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Katie Price sighs in relief after major update on husband Lee Andrews

Price recently got a notable update on her husband’s status in Dubai prison

  • By Salima Bhutto
  • Updated an hour ago
Katie Price sighs in relief after major update on husband Lee Andrews
Katie Price sighs in relief after major update on husband Lee Andrews

Katie Price recently sighed in relief after a major update on her husband Lee Andrews.

For the unversed, Price’s Dubai-based businessman went missing in May and was later found to have spent weeks in a jail in Dubai.

According to the The Standard, the former model’s estranged husband has reportedly been released from prison.

The reason behind the 43-year-old British businessman’s detention remains unclear.

However, there are claims that he was being held on suspicion of “espionage”, but these were denied by Dubai authorities, citing a “private civil matter”.

This update comes a week after the 48-year-old model travelled to the UAE in an effort to secure his release, where she discovered he faced an alleged £140,000 charge to be freed.

Andrews’ disappearance became a major discussion last month when Price shared on social media that he was set to fly to the UK to do a joint interview with Price on Good Morning Britain but failed to show up and could not be contacted.

She later claimed that she fears her husband had been “tied up, put in a van and taken to a black site after being arrested”.

It’s worth mentioning here that Katie Price and Lee Andrews married in a whirlwind Dubai ceremony in January 2026.



Why did Tyler Farr cancel his festival performance after farm incident?
Why did Tyler Farr cancel his festival performance after farm incident?
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber share sweet PDA after Knicks' historic championship win
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber share sweet PDA after Knicks' historic championship win
Zendaya, Tom Holland begin ‘Spider-Man’ promotions with first red carpet appearance in Madrid
Zendaya, Tom Holland begin ‘Spider-Man’ promotions with first red carpet appearance in Madrid
Ed Sheeran drops shocking career update at LOOP Tour show
Ed Sheeran drops shocking career update at LOOP Tour show
Olivia Rodrigo lives unforgettable fangirl moment at Gwen Stefani concert: Watch
Olivia Rodrigo lives unforgettable fangirl moment at Gwen Stefani concert: Watch
Roger Cook dies at 83: Broadcaster's cause of death, final days and untold details revealed
Roger Cook dies at 83: Broadcaster's cause of death, final days and untold details revealed
Ariana Grande fights back tears during LA show amid Ethan Slater split rumours
Ariana Grande fights back tears during LA show amid Ethan Slater split rumours
Tom Holland sparks global buzz with thrilling ‘Spider-Man 4’ world tour announcement
Tom Holland sparks global buzz with thrilling ‘Spider-Man 4’ world tour announcement
Anne Schedeen dies at 77: ‘ALF’ actress’ family issues heartbreaking statement
Anne Schedeen dies at 77: ‘ALF’ actress’ family issues heartbreaking statement
Dwayne Johnson makes big announcement after shocking health update
Dwayne Johnson makes big announcement after shocking health update
Kourtney Kardashian joins Travis Barker for ‘Louder Than Fear’ Tribeca premiere
Kourtney Kardashian joins Travis Barker for ‘Louder Than Fear’ Tribeca premiere
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner kick off married life with romantic Italian honeymoon: See photos
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner kick off married life with romantic Italian honeymoon: See photos

Popular News

Pritam teases shocking career U-turn after ‘Cocktail 2’ scandal

Pritam teases shocking career U-turn after ‘Cocktail 2’ scandal
19 minutes ago
David Beckham hails Lewis Hamilton ‘a winner’ after Ferrari debut victory

David Beckham hails Lewis Hamilton ‘a winner’ after Ferrari debut victory
2 hours ago
FBI issues urgent warning: New ‘Kali365’ scam targets Microsoft 365 users

FBI issues urgent warning: New ‘Kali365’ scam targets Microsoft 365 users
an hour ago