Katie Price sighs in relief after major update on husband Lee Andrews

Katie Price recently sighed in relief after a major update on her husband Lee Andrews.
For the unversed, Price’s Dubai-based businessman went missing in May and was later found to have spent weeks in a jail in Dubai.
According to the The Standard, the former model’s estranged husband has reportedly been released from prison.
The reason behind the 43-year-old British businessman’s detention remains unclear.
However, there are claims that he was being held on suspicion of “espionage”, but these were denied by Dubai authorities, citing a “private civil matter”.
This update comes a week after the 48-year-old model travelled to the UAE in an effort to secure his release, where she discovered he faced an alleged £140,000 charge to be freed.
Andrews’ disappearance became a major discussion last month when Price shared on social media that he was set to fly to the UK to do a joint interview with Price on Good Morning Britain but failed to show up and could not be contacted.
She later claimed that she fears her husband had been “tied up, put in a van and taken to a black site after being arrested”.
It’s worth mentioning here that Katie Price and Lee Andrews married in a whirlwind Dubai ceremony in January 2026.