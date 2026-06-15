Taylor Swift hit with another friendship fallout amid Blake Lively drama 

Taylor Swift has been hit with another friendship fallout due to alleged former friend Blake Lively's involvement.
According to Daily Mail, Swift’s friendship with Keleigh Teller has reportedly been impacted by the controversy of Lively.
For the unversed, the 36-year-old singer and her long-time model friend reportedly drifted apart due to escalating drama within Swift's inner circle.
The rift reportedly resulted in Keleigh and her husband-actor Miles Teller not being invited to the Blank Space hitmaker's upcoming wedding to fiancé Travis Kelce.
A source, in this regard, dished out the Gossip Girl actress felt threatened by the growing friendship between the songstress and the 33-year-old model, which reportedly strengthened after Swift began dating NFL star in 2023.
According to the insider, the 38-year-old actress allegedly "tried to tear their friendship apart to be Taylor’s number one".
Eventually Teller reportedly withdrew from attending an awards show with Swift for personal reasons, and the songstress was allegedly "not empathetic" about it.
The model’s friends later encouraged her to step back, with one source claiming that she was told to protect her mental health as she needs to take space.
Their friendship reportedly hit further rock bottom after the Love Story singer allegedly did not reach out to the model following the loss of their home in Los Angeles wildfires back in 2025.
Neither Taylor Swift nor Keleigh Teller has publicly addressed the reported fallout ever since.
Their last confirmed public appearance together was at the 2024 Super Bowl.