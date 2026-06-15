‘Love Island USA’ Executive Producer James Barker dies unexpectedly at 40

Love Island USA executive producer James Barker has died unexpectedly at the age of 40.
According to PEOPLE, the executive producer of the reality show died in Fiji, where he was filming its season 8.
He died last week after suffering an "unexpected medical emergency", however, the news was confirmed on Monday, June 15, by ITV America and Peacock.
Moreover, the major franchise also plan to honour the deceased producer on the episode of Love Island USA, set to stream on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
In this regard, ITV America and Peacock issued a statement, stating, “James’ unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire Love Island USA production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock.”
The statement added, “He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.
It concluded, adding, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to James’ family, friends and colleagues.”
Barker began his television career in 2011 where he served as a producer on Counting Cars, Forged in Fire and Pawn Stars.
The deceased producer later produced Queer Eye at ITV America.
It’s worth mentioning here that James Barker began working on Love Island USA in 2020.