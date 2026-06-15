Netflix 2026 sequel lineup axed in bombshell announcement

Netflix axed its 2026 slate of sequels in a bombshell announcement.
The streaming giant has cancelled nine TV shows after just one season.
The update includes a mix of unexpected removals and cancellations that went largely under the radar.
One of the earliest cancellation of the year was The Lincoln Lawyer; one of multiple Netflix shows is coming to an end with its upcoming fifth season.
Despite consistent viewership numbers, the streaming giant announced that the 10-episode fifth instalment will mark the conclusion of the court drama journey.
Another show is The Abandons, starring Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey in the leading roles, the show won't get a second chance at Netflix.
The Western drama started strong but viewership dropped off quickly and as a result, the streaming giant cancelled it after a single season.
Class, another Netflix’s thriller series, was a Hindi adaptation of the Spanish series Elite Class.
It followed the story of three working-class students as they navigated a private high school serving wealthy families.
The series was initially renewed for a second season, however, the platform later reversed that decision and cancelled the series.
Other shows on the cancellation list include Selling the City, Miss Governor, Terminator Zero, Strip Law, Formula 1: Drive to Survive, With Love, Meghan, and The Academy.