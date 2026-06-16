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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor sidelined from Garter Day in huge royal blow

The former Duke of York is reportedly facing his first full exclusion from Garter Day events

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor sidelined from Garter Day in huge royal blow
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor sidelined from Garter Day in huge royal blow

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has faced a big blow as he was excluded from all Garter Day proceedings for the first time in nearly two decades.

The former Duke of York is reportedly facing his first full exclusion from Garter Day events in two decades, months after losing his Knight of the Garter title.

"He's become used to watching his family celebrate Trooping without him, but Garter Day will be a really tough day for him," the source told the Express.

Since being excluded from the public Windsor Castle procession in 2022, the disgraced royal had continued to take part in non-public aspects of the event.

His membership in the Order of the Garter, held since 2006, had previously entitled him to join the private investiture ceremony and accompanying luncheon.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor sidelined from Garter Day in huge royal blow

That practice was suddenly brought to an end last October when he was stripped of all remaining royal titles amid renewed scrutiny of his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

It removed his position as a Knight Companion of the UK’s oldest order of chivalry, effectively excluding him from the annual festivities.

King Charles officially stripped Andrew of his Knight of the Garter title on December 1, 2025.

The King and Queen are taking part in the grand event, which includes a procession of members of the order from Windsor Castle’s State Apartments down to St George’s Chapel.

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