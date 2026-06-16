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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives major relief as release date moves up: What to know

The disgraced music mogul, who has been appealing his case, is set to be released from prison earlier than expected

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Sean Diddy Combs receives major relief as release date moves up: What to know
Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives major relief as release date moves up: What to know 

Sean "Diddy" Combs is now set to be released from prison earlier than initially expected.

The music mogul, who is serving a 50-month sentence for prostitution-linked charges, is scheduled for release on February 23, 2028, as per records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

His initial release date was June 4, 2028; however, in March, the date was moved up from April 25, 2028, to April 15, 2028.


Diddy was sentenced in October to four years and two months in federal prison after being found guilty of transporting individuals across state lines for sexual encounters.

He was acquitted of more serious sex-trafficking and racketeering charges that carried potential life sentences.

The 56-year-old remained detained at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

Prosecutors claimed that Combs spent years flying girlfriends and male sex workers around the country for drug-fuelled sexual parties.

He was convicted under the Mann Act, a federal law that prohibits transporting people across state lines for illegal sexual activities.

Since his sentencing, Diddy and his legal team have appealed the case, as his lawyer Juda Engelmayer shared with Us Weekly that the rapper has remained "remarkably positive" and hopeful".

Besides working on his case, Combs is also working in the prison's library, where he has been tasked with shelving books, organising materials, and helping inmates find reading recommendations.

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