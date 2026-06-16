'Shrek 5’ Trailer: Zendaya noticeably absent as DreamWorks unveils new kingdom 

Shrek 5 is set to capture hearts as DreamWorks unveiled a new kingdom called Further!
On Tuesday, June 16, the fifth installment of the animated film's trailer released, fueling excitement among fans.
The one-minute and thirty-two second trailer reveals that Shrek, his family, and Donkey will travel to a new kingdom known as Far Far Away.
However, the popular American actress Zendaya is noticeably absent from all of the footage. A short video was released last year revealing that the Euphoria actress would play a significant role in Shrek 5 as the titular ogre’s daughter, Felicia.
Fans' reaction:
As the new teaser was released, fans flocked to the comment section with excitement, and many asked, "Where is Zendaya?"
One commented, "Okay, so where’d Zendaya go?? That character isn’t in the trailer, and now there are 2 sons."
"For Latin America, Shrek is Alfonso Obregón; he is the voice actor who brought him to life for many generations and many years. Without him, the film makes no sense for Latin America," another noted.
While a third said, "They remembered the other Shrek children."
For those unaware, Zendaya plays Felicia, the teenage daughter of Shrek and Fiona, as she plays a part of the next generation of ogres.
Shrek 5 is officially scheduled to release in theaters in the United States on June 30, 2027.