Corey Feldman taken to hospital after mid-flight health emergency   

Corey Feldman has been admitted to the hospital after experiencing a mid-flight medical emergency.
On Monday, June 15, multiple media reports claimed that The Last Boys actor experienced a mid-flight medical emergency as he traveled from Chicago to Los Angeles.
Corey was met by paramedics at his flight’s gate in LAX and immediately rushed to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment.
The Goonies star’s representative told USA Today he was “resting” while awaiting MRI results but did not provide further details regarding Feldman’s condition.
Another insider revealed to TMZ that the former child actor said he felt unwell shortly before his plane touched down, and he was subsequently seen by a doctor onboard.
According to the Mayo Clinic, pancreatitis is the inflammation of the pancreas, and gallstones, meanwhile, form when bile—or hardened deposits of digestive fluid—gathers in the gallbladder, causing sudden and intense pain.
For those unaware, Corey Feldman rose to prominence as a child actor through roles in films including Stand by Me, The Goonies, and The Lost Boys, becoming one of Hollywood's most recognizable young stars of the 1980s.