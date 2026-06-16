Tom Holland names Owen Cooper as ideal future 'Spider-Man'

Tom Holland has shared his support for Adolescence breakout star Owen Cooper, saying the young actor would be an excellent choice to take on the role of Spider-Man in the future.
While conversing with Esquires, the Spider-Man star has already tipped a future replacement of his character.
Asked who he’d like to see follow in his footsteps, Holland shared, “Owen Cooper would be awesome,” before adding, “Obviously, he’s super-talented and he’s the talk of the town right now.”
Holland, who recently confirmed his marriage with Zendaya, has previously expressed interest in bringing a live-action version of Miles Morales into the MCU.
With talk of a Marvel reboot, it's unclear whether more Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland are planned, or if the franchise could move toward Miles Morales or a new actor as Peter Parker.
The update follows Cooper’s appearance on The Tonight Show, where he told host Jimmy Fallon that playing Spider-Man would be his dream role.
Cooper mentioned, “In like 10 years’ time, maybe. But that’s, like, everyone’s dream as a kid. So, like, I seen this on TikTok. Like, everyone thinks I expected to be to play Spider-Man, but I was like, ‘No, that’s not true.’ I wanted It was a dream of mine since I was a kid, so, yeah, it’s, I’m not expecting it…I just wanted to be it.”
The next chapter in Spider-Man’s story, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is set to hit theaters on July 31.