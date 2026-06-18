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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 57 minutes ago
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Faizon Love, ‘Couples Retreat’ actor, arrested in Florida amid paternity case

The ‘Elf’ star Faizon Love booked into Tampa jail on major charges amid ongoing paternity case

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 57 minutes ago
Faizon Love, ‘Couples Retreat’ actor, arrested in Florida amid paternity case
Faizon Love, ‘Couples Retreat’ actor, arrested in Florida amid paternity case

Faizon Love has been taken into custody in a major legal blow.

On Wednesday, June 17, TMZ reported that the 58-year-old American actor and comedian, known for his roles in Elf and Couples Retreat, was arrested in Florida amid his ongoing paternity case.

As per the report, the actor was taken into custody in Hillsborough County, Florida, and booked into a Tampa jail on serious charges of contempt of court.

In a mug shot obtained by the outlet, Faizon can be seen wearing a stoic expression while staring into the camera.

His arrest on contempt of court appears to be connected to a recently-opened paternity case in which he is involved.

As seen in court records, Tiffany Lee reopened a paternity case involving Faizon Love on June 11, 2026, although it is not clear whether the case has anything to do with the actor’s arrest.

Earlier this year, the Money Talks actor filed court documents in his legal dispute with Tiffany, arguing that he was unable to pay the $250,000 she claims he owes.

Faizon also claimed that he had earned very little amount of money in recent years, telling a judge he is currently unemployed and cannot afford the large amount of child support he is accused of owing in the paternity case.

In the filing, the actor mentioned that the most he earned in any of the past five years was $13,000, and that he had no income at all last year.

He is being held on no bond.

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