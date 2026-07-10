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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
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Kylie Kelce gives her honest verdict on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce fairytale wedding

Kylie Kelce talked about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding for the first time

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
Kylie Kelce gives her honest verdict on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce fairytale wedding
Kylie Kelce gives her honest verdict on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce fairytale wedding

Kylie Kelce has broken her silence on Taylor Swift's lavish Madison Square Garden wedding, summing up the star-studded celebration in just one word after officially becoming the pop icon's sister-in-law.

The 34-year-old Not Gonna Lie podcast host, who is married to Travis Kelce's brother Jason Kelce, described the lavish ceremony as "incredible," according to PEOPLE.

Kylie and Jason later shared their thoughts on the wedding while attending the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe on Thursday.

The mother of four sported denim shorts and a white top as she enjoyed some time on the course in Lake Tahoe with her husband and their youngest daughter at the annual celebrity golf tournament, which he and Travis have competed in for years.

This year, however, Travis skipped it in the days after his and Swift’s nuptials.

Jason had nothing but praise for the celebration, calling it "a good time" and "great," according to the New York Post.

The former NFL star reportedly laughed off questions about his beer intake, admitting he had "way over" 15 beers at the event.

Travis Kelce on 'New Heights' podcast

The update follows the season four finale of the Kelce brothers' New Heights podcast, which was released the previous day.

In the latest New Heights episode released Wednesday, Travis recalled the details of his carefully orchestrated proposal, just days after marrying Taylor Swift


The 36-year-old NFL star revealed that the Opalite singer's August 2025 appearance on the show ranked among his favorite memories from the season.

“Ending this season with Tom Brady. Pretty epic. Starting it with Taylor. Pretty epic,” he said at one point.

Reflecting on the proposal, Travis said he spent Taylor's podcast recording planning the moment he would ask her to marry him.

To note, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce invited 1,000 guests to their over-the-top ceremony, which reportedly cost $50 million to execute.

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