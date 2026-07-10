Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper’s dinner with Pedro Pascal sparks curiosity: Here's why 

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have stepped out for a cosy dinner night with Pedro Pascal and his sister Lux.
On Friday, July 10th, People reported that the couple was seen exiting the Stresa restaurant on Thursday night in Paris, France.
For the outing, the American supermodel turned heads in her casual attire as she wore a brown polka-dot dress with a Miu Miu bag over her shoulder.
The new appearance at the France
On the other side, the Maestro actor was looking dapper in a sky blue button-down shirt with a white pair of pants and a matching cap.
Meanwhile, Pascal's siblings wore all-black outfits, as The Last of Us actor opted for a shirt with faded jeans while his sister was in a stunning thigh-high slit see-through gown.
As the new pictures of the four celebrities gained popularity on social media, fans began speculating whether the four had been spotted casually or if it was due to any upcoming project together.
Entertainment and pop culture fans are thrilled to see these major Hollywood forces interacting.
Many have noted how refreshing it is to see a tight-knit friendship group, specifically pointing out how sharp and relaxed all three looked during the outing.
Notably, Pedro Pascal's presence generated significant excitement from his fanbase, with commenters flooding posts with regional pride and appreciation for the friendly bond he shares with his longtime pal, Bradley Cooper, who has been dating Gigi Hadid for two years.
Why the new appearance spark curiosity?
Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the Materialist actor appeared without his rumoured boyfriend, Rafael Olarra.
For those unaware, the two sparked dating rumours after being spotted holding hands and linking arms during Valentine's Day weekend in New York City and have since been seen together in Beverly Hills and on a movie set in Mexico.
So far, neither Pedro Pascal nor the Argentine-based creative director have confirmed their alleged relationship.
Well, it is also too early to claim whether the four celebrities spotted together were spending quality time together or if it was work-related.