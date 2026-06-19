Salman Khan legal notice row escalates as 'Kala Hiran' director responds fiercely

Salman Khan’s legal notice row has escalated after the director of Kala Hiran issued a sharp response.
The controversy around Kala Hiran: Battle of Legacy continues to grow after the Sultan star’s team reportedly issued a legal notice over alleged similarities, while the makers insist the film is not based on his life.
Online buzz intensified after the film’s first look, as fans drew comparisons to Khan over the character’s look and signature bracelet.
Addressing the controversy in an interview with News18, director Bharat S Shrinate strongly reacted, saying, “The bracelet isn’t a patented accessory. If Salman feels that only he can wear it, he should get it patented. That bracelet shouldn’t be made available anywhere else in the world. I completely disagree with the narrative that this film or this character is based on Salman. Our character isn’t Salman Khan. This is just a film!”
He argued, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui had once played the role of Balasaheb Thackeray in a film - Thackeray. He was made to look like him through prosthetics and make-up. But in our film, we haven’t made use of any prosthetics. Our actor naturally looks like Salman.”
Shrinate mentioned, “I can’t change how he looks. I couldn’t have used prosthetics on him to make him look like someone that he’s not. What can we do? If someone feels troubled, what can I say in this matter?”
The filmmaker also addressed the legal action, saying, “Salman Khan isn’t God. He isn’t my godfather. He can’t stop me. Neither can he destroy me and my career nor make me and my career.”
He further stated that the audience would ultimately decide the film’s impact, noting it is the result of years of collective effort by the team, and expressing surprise that a legal notice has now been issued despite long-standing plans for the project.
Notably, the controversy around Kala Hiran: Battle of Legacy continues to intensify, with both sides refusing to back down amid ongoing legal and public debate.