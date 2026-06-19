Ranveer Singh quietly disappears from media amid ‘Don 3’ controversy

Ranveer Singh has taken a major decision amid a shocking controversy.
Amid the ongoing buzz surrounding his surprising departure from Don 3, the Dhurandhar star has made a major move, deciding to step away from media spotlight for a long time period, Pinkvilla reported on Friday, June 19.
In a statement released by the Indian actor’s team, they shared that Singh will not be talking about the controversy in public and has decided to maintain a dignified silence.
A trade journalist told Free Press Journal, “I met him personally. And he told me he will not speak on the Don 3 controversy, nor will he give any interviews for at least 18 months.”
As per the report, all media interactions have been paused, with several interview requests still pending.
Moreover, industry insiders have noted that Ranveer Singh has decided to maintain silence until the release of his upcoming movie, Pralay.
For those unfamiliar, the Don 3 controversy started after the Revenge actor was announced as the new lead of the franchise, replacing Shah Rukh Khan, which sparked mixed reactions from fans.
Thing escalated further after reports of Singh and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s fallout began swirling, with a dispute reportedly due to the Bajirao Mastani star’s shocking exit, alleged financial losses after changes surrounding the film.