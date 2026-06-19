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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Imtiaz Ali makes surprising confession about 'Jab We Met' years later

'Jab We Met' stars Shahid Kapoor as Aditya Kashyap and Kareena Kapoor as Geet Dhillon

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Imtiaz Ali makes surprising confession about Jab We Met years later
Imtiaz Ali makes surprising confession about 'Jab We Met' years later

Imtiaz Ali has revealed that he does not view his hit film Jab We Met as a love story, admitting he wrote it without truly understanding love and approached the film from a very different emotional perspective.

Despite the acclaim for his love stories, he insisted he does not approach filmmaking from a place of understanding love.

Ali reflected on his early works as he shares, “In Socha Na Tha, the confusion of Viren was actually my confusion. Sometimes you commit in a direction and your heart pulls in some other direction. That was something I didn't find an answer for but I made a movie.”

He even has a unique take on the cult classic Jab We Met starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Ali stated, “Jab We Met, in my mind, was not even about a love relationship. It is about two people who meet like strangers and they kind of become like each other.”

The director added, “They complete each other and they realize that later. Again, I was not coming from a point of knowing anything about love. Similarly in Main Vaapas Aaunga, when I spoke to partition veterans, I realised that what made them survive through all the agonies and miseries through partition is the love in their hearts.”

Imtiaz Ali makes surprising confession about Jab We Met years later

Jab We Met is a 2007 Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy-drama film written and directed by Imtiaz Ali.

The cult classic stars Shahid Kapoor as Aditya Kashyap and Kareena Kapoor as Geet Dhillon.

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