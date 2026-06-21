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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 23 minutes ago
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Taylor Swift bestie Este Haim breaks silence after her olive branch to Blake Lively

The Eras Tour hitmaker has reportedly made a surprise reconciliatory gesture towards Blake Lively

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 23 minutes ago
Taylor Swift bestie Este Haim breaks silence after her olive branch to Blake Lively
Taylor Swift bestie Este Haim breaks silence after her olive branch to Blake Lively

Taylor Swift has received a key advice amid ongoing reconciliation buzz with her former best friend.

The Life of a Showgirl hitmaker is soon going to tie the knot with the love of her life Travis Kelce, with reports suggesting that the highly anticipated wedding will take place in the first week of July.

Ahead of her wedding, the Blank Space singer has received a key advice from her best friend, Este Haim.

While speaking to PEOPLE for at the premiere of the new Netflix romantic-comedy Voicemails for Isabelle, Haim – who composed the music score for the film with Amanda Yamate – was asked for her “go-to tips for soon-to-be brides,” including Swift.

“Have as much fun as possible. Just enjoy it,” said Este Haim, who recently got married to tech entrepreneur Jonathan Levin.

The 40-year-old American musician added, “I was so overwhelmed. I mean, I enjoyed my wedding so much. But I wish that I had also just stopped for a second and took it in. I didn't get to do that. Just take it in for a second and just have the best time. Have so much fun. All those people might not be in the same room ever again.”

This comes after reports emerged that Taylor Swift had extended an olive branch to her former best friend Blake Lively amid their ongoing rift over the It Ends with Us legal drama.

A source told the Daily Mail that the Eras Tour hitmaker has sent a surprise invitation to the Gossip Girl star for her upcoming wedding.

They also shared that the two have spoken on the phone and everyone around the Grammy winner is aware that “Blake could attend.”

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