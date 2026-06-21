Taylor Swift’s surprise wedding invite signals possible reunion with Blake Lively

Taylor Swift is said to have made a reconciliatory gesture towards Blake Lively, reportedly sending her a surprise invitation to an upcoming wedding.
As per Dailymail, a source shared that the Lover singer and the Gossip Girl starlet's friendship started with an “olive branch” as Swift extended to Lively in the form of an invite to her upcoming wedding with Travis Kelce.
The former friends “have spoken on the phone,” an insider told the outlet in a report published Saturday.
“Everyone around Taylor is aware that Blake could attend. She may not, but that won’t be because she isn’t welcome,” the source added.
As per another source, “Blake is on the cusp of getting a second chance, and they have had some loose conversations to test the waters to get the trust back. Blake is slowly getting back into the fold now that Taylor is having a change of heart.”
The Green Lantern starlet reportedly has her dress ready and is likely to attend, with insiders saying she wants to avoid the appearance of missing the wedding due to concerns over her public image.
It was reported in May that Swift had planned to leave Lively off the guest list after their friendship breakdown over the It Ends With Us legal feud.