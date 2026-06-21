Kim Kardashian turns heads with jaw-dropping new look amid Lewis Hamilton dating

Kim Kardashian has stunned fans with a brand-new look.
On Friday evening, June 19, the SKIMS founder stepped out in Los Angeles, turning heads in a stunning new look.
The Kardashians alum was spotted arriving for an appointment at a cosmetic dermatology clinic in Beverly Hills, and after a while, was seen leaving the place with a striking Marilyn Monroe-inspired hair transformation.
She was photographed showing off her shoulder-length hair colored in a bright platinum blonde shade, a dramatic shift from her usual darker locks.
The mother of four styled her hair in soft curls and opted for a soft pink makeup glam for the outing.
Dressed in a trench coat and Gucci heels, Kim Kardashian paired the outfit with a matching handbag and a pair of stylish sunglasses.
At one point during the outing, she was seen topping off her look with a navy blue Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap, and was later seen carrying it in her hand as she made her way through Beverly Hills.
Kim Kardashian’s latest transformation comes amid her budding romance with Lewis Hamilton.
The lovebirds sparked romance buzz earlier this year after a weekend getaway at Estelle Manor in Cotswolds, followed by a private flight to Paris in February 2026.
They hard-launched their relationship in June when the SKIMS founder shared a post on Instagram captioned “Lately,” which showed Kardashian and the F1 star riding bicycles together in NYC.